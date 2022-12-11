Let Me Understand Your Language

Not Available

A story that follows a man who discovers a new way of living after he falls in love with a Dai girl and its people. From the moment he fell in love with Yu Bo, Xu Haoran grew to appreciate the Dai people's culture, their positivity and their philosophy towards nature and towards life. He starts to pour his passion and focus towards protecting the rainforest and the animals. Not one to be confined, Xu Haoran never expected to fall for a Dai girl and he never imagined that falling in love would be so hard. Yu Bo has just drank the cross-cupped wine with Yan Long, a man from her tribe who has been pursuing her. His girlfriend Han Wenwen is unwilling to accept that she has lost in love. Moreover, Yu Bo's aunt turns out to be the woman that his father abandoned a long time ago. Even as he finds solutions for his problems, it is said that to love is easy but to stay together is difficult. Will he overcome the challenges to be with the woman that he loves?