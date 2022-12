Not Available

France, 1782, during the reign of Louis XVI and his Queen, Marie Antoinette. We find the Comtesse De Vache and her trusty maid, Lisette, up to no good amid the decadent splendour of the Palace of Versailles. The corrupt court is awash with sexual scandal and intrigue, most of it stirred up by the Comtesse in her schemes to get the better of her deadly rival, the man-eating Madame De Plonge.