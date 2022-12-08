Leto Volkov

Not Available

A young lieutenant, having received leave from his wounds, come to his home. Village surrounded by forests has changed little, the war hardly touched him. But, all that and then ... His girlfriend, which gave promise of "wait forever" does not even want to talk to him, his countrymen avoid him, and the closest person, grandmother, begs him to remove his awards from shirt and not to go to the forest. Brutal killings forced the soldier to come to grips with those who are hidden in the forest thickets. But to get to the murderers, he must found who among the villagers associated with them ...