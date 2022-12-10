The upcoming new KBS2 special talk show 'Let's BTS', hosted by Shin Dong Yup, will feature a never-before-seen, up-close and personal side of BTS, shown across a variety of different segments. BTS will have a chance to honestly open up about their careers in interviews with each other, while also showing the public a more personal side to them through games and unique challenges. Finally, the show will top off with some special, never-before-seen live stages by the BTS boys. In addition to MC Shin Dong Yup, comedian Jang Do Yeon is expected to join BTS for some fun, quirky segments.
