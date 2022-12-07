Not Available

From Chinese New Year to Christmas, Let's Celebrate takes CBeebies' viewers on a noisy, musical and vibrant tour of the UK showing how children experience different religious and cultural festivals around the country. Let's Celebrate visits a different community in each episode to join in the fun and excitement of their celebrations. We meet a family or group of children who are getting ready for a festival - be it dressing up, decorating the house, preparing food or exchanging gifts. The programmes then showcase a musical or dramatic performance which tells the story behind the festival before returning to the children and their families at a party or event in full celebratory mode. Festivals featured in the series include: Vaisakhi, Eid al-Fitr, Holi, Wesak, Purim, Diwali, Easter, St Patrick's Day, St David's Day, St George's Day, St Andrew's Day, Norouz, Chinese New Year, Carnival and Christmas.