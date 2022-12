Not Available

Let's Dance is the German version of Dancing with the Stars. Season 1 aired in April 2006 on RTL. Season 2 aired in May 2007. The first two seasons were hosted by Hape Kerkeling & Nazan Eckes. Season 3 aired in April 2010 and was hosted by Daniel Hartwich and Nazan Eckes. Season 4 aired in March 2011 and was hosted by Daniel Hartwich and last season's Runner-Up Sylvie van der Vaart