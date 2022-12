Not Available

Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel mixes great food and celebrity chat. Chef Gino D'Acampo cooks three delicious dishes and welcomes a celebrity guest every day with co-presenter Melanie Sykes at hand. Cook along with Gino as he prepares an easy-to-follow store cupboard recipe and while Mel finds out more about the guest, he will cook them a special dish. There will also be a series of tough food challenges throughout the series for both Gino and Mel.