Let's Have A Meal Together

Sachi (Yamada Anna) and Ayari (Otomo Karen) suddenly become sisters after their parents remarry. Right after their marriage, the parents go on a trip overseas. Sachi and Ayari begin to live together. They are the same age and attended different high schools. Sachi is extroverted and loves eating delicious food. Ayari is introverted and enjoys cooking delicious food. At first, the two girls feel awkward being around each other, but, through food, they get to know each other and develop a bond.