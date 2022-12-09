Not Available

Let's Have A Meal Together

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Sachi (Yamada Anna) and Ayari (Otomo Karen) suddenly become sisters after their parents remarry. Right after their marriage, the parents go on a trip overseas. Sachi and Ayari begin to live together. They are the same age and attended different high schools. Sachi is extroverted and loves eating delicious food. Ayari is introverted and enjoys cooking delicious food. At first, the two girls feel awkward being around each other, but, through food, they get to know each other and develop a bond.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images