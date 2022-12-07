Not Available

“Let’s Stay Together” is the story of Stacy Lawrence, a pediatrician who is engaged to Charles Whitmore, the contractor she hired to remodel her kitchen. Stacy and Charles have a fun, sexy, intense dynamic. However, six months in, some of the magic of finally finding a soul mate has worn off, and they find themselves constantly renegotiating their rules of cohabitation. In contrast, Stacy’s super-fabulous younger sister Tasha and her husband Jamal act like an old married couple even though they’re only in their 20s. Tasha made a lot of mistakes in love before she found a stable, ambitious guy like Jamal so she has dedicated herself to pleasing her man and raising their six-month-old twins. Jamal considers himself lucky to have a fine, dedicated wife like Tasha even though she does bring the drama on a regular basis. Charles’ earthy younger sister Kita, a proud employee of the DMV, is celebrating her independence by taking a break from dating while she explores all that life has to offer before she settles down.