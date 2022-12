Not Available

Juana Doña, a communist woman; Carmen Polo, dictator Franco's wife; and Eva Duarte, President Perón's wife, the first lady of Argentina, the idolized Evita, crisscross their lives during Evita's official visit to Spain, an autarchic country isolated from the world, in June 1947. Behind the pomp of reception there is a pharaonic preparation, hidden businesses, battles in the Caudillo's court and the possibility of saving a human life.