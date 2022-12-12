Not Available

Hosted by Mel Giedroyc, Letterbox is a gameshow where pairs of contestants go head to head to crack a series of passwords in an attempt to take home £2,500 in cash. As the contestants solve the passwords, they win letters that help them later in the game. These letters better their chances of cracking the final password which unlocks the letterbox holding the cash prize. But if they end up as the losing pair along the way, they have to surrender all the letters they have won to the winning pair, who then go through to the semi-final. This simple yet addictive word game, created by David Young, producer of The Weakest Link and Eggheads, is designed to be played along at home with friends and family - can they solve the mystery word and crack open the letterbox?