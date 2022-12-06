Not Available

Meet Nathan Ford, a former insurance investigator who spent his professional career dedicated to the company that refused a potentially life saving medical procedure for his son. Unemployed and teetering on the edge, Nate enlists the help of the best thieves and grifters in the business, and with their help, he steals from the rich and gives to the poor to help balance the crooks in high power positions. He and his team help provide... leverage.