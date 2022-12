Not Available

Dory, who lived peacefully in the fairy village, fell for the plot of the villain Rossia and read the spell of the evil black magic book. Because of this, Gaia, Dory's mother and Earth goddess, is taken away by the demon king Katan, who has been sealed for a thousand years. Then, Dory hears the fate of the tree of wisdom and goes on an adventure with Gonji, Chris, and Jamjam to save his mother.