License To Grill

Each episode takes place on a Saturday afternoon as host/chef Robert Rainford prepares to have people over for dinner that evening in his backyard. With the bbq as the central theme, Robert shows us the how's and why's of perfect bbq-ology with recipes ranging from the super delicious and simple (perfect hamburgers, steaks, kabobs) to more ambitious fare (leg of lamb, hot smoking sides of fish, grilled desserts). All design aspects of the LICENCE TO GRILL creative, from wardrobe to patio furniture and guests to tunes, will contribute to the look of the show. All design elements in effect become part of the show's character.