German Kuznetsov in his 45 years, he is successful surgeon, divorced, but helps his ex-wife and 14-year-old daughter, Nastya. One day on his way home from work, he becomes a witness to the accident. Drunk oligarch daughter slams into passenger car standing at the crossroads. The driver and his wife were killed on the spot, their 8-year-old daughter in critical condition admitted to the hospital.