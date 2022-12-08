Not Available

Lidia’s Kitchen is the quintessential culinary masterclass with beloved chef, Emmy-winning TV host, and author Lidia Bastianich as your private chef-instructor. In this comprehensive new season, Lidia’s passion for teaching is evident. She not only describes proper techniques to prepare foods of all kinds in classic and new Italian recipes, she guides viewers through the vast sea of subtle flavors, imparting tips about how to buy and store ingredients. After 25 years of writing cookbooks and 18 years on public television, this season is Lidia’s most complete work on Italian cuisine yet. Nourish your soul with the goodness of genuine Italian hospitality and family recipes from Lidia’s Kitchen to yours.