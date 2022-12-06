Not Available

Lidsville was the Krofft's third show. It involves a boy (Mark) who goes to see Merlo the Magician at Six Flags over Texas. He is so interested by what the hat can do, he decides to sneak back-stage to find out the secret. When it starts to grow, he climbs on the brim and falls in. After a nightmarish trip through the hat, he lands in Lidsville, the land of living hats. Every kind of hat is there. There is an opera hat, which is a top hat with huge side-burns. There is a cowboy hat that looks like the old twinkie mascot, and many more. There is also Hoo-Doo and the bad hats. To help Mark out is Weenie the Genie (Billie Hayes in a good guy role). But Hoo-Doo shook her up so much, her magic constantly goes wrong.