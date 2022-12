Not Available

Ji Eun-Soo is a daughter-in-law of a powerful chaebol family. She suddenly she becomes a murderer, who killed her husband. After she is released from prison, she tries to get her daughter back. She approaches Kang Ji-Min, who has adopted her daughter. He is a cool as ice reporter. Ji Eun-Soo pretends to fall in love with him and attempts to marry him to become the stepmother of her daughter.