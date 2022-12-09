Not Available

Lie Detectors is a comedy panel game show where the members of the studio audience are all contestants with a chance to win prize money. In each episode, a panel of three comedians present outrageous facts, but only one of them is telling the truth. It’s up to the audience to determine which comedians are lying and vote on which fact they think is true. The audience member who guesses the most correct answers, in the fastest time, earns a chance to play in the final round for an even bigger cash prize.