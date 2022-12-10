Life After Death

Not Available

Rewind seven years and two families are ruined due to a serious traffic accident, causing destinies of Keung Yuk-shing and Fong Lok-man to be rewritten. Fast-forward seven years and because of a traffic accident, Yuk-shing runs into Lok-man again. Life is still filled with ups and downs. Lok-man and her younger sister Fong Shu-man do not get along like they used to as people close to them are leaving one after another. An eccentric doctor by the name of Koo Hei-san unexpectedly manages to get to the bottom of the problem. Lok-man is busily looking after her daughter Chu Hang-yee and stepson Chu Ka-bing. Yuk-shing, on the other hand, never understands the needs of his only daughter Keung Tsz-yau. Fate brings Tsz-yau and Ka-bing together. Their mutual friend Mok Yu-him comes across even more problems because of their relationship, which also causes the truth about a traffic accident that took place all those years ago to gradually surface. The chums even have to prepare for change again.