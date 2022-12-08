Life After Top Chef

Not Available

Have you ever wondered what happens to the "cheftestants" after their time in the "Top Chef" kitchen is done? This series follows some of the show's most-popular former contestants as they reach milestones in their personal lives and culinary careers, including opening new restaurants, expanding franchises and establishing themselves as leaders in the culinary world. Among the chefs featured are "Top Chef All-Stars" winner Richard Blais, who struggles between his kitchen ambitions and being at home for his family, and fan favorite Fabio Viviani, who hopes to build an empire and become the "male Martha Stewart."