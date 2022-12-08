The stories behind the stories, and the powers behind the throne... BBC Two's Life and Death in the Tudor Court season begins on Thursday 23rd May. Tudor Britain was one of the most extraordinarily compelling periods in history, dominated by giant personalities - but this season isn’t a definitive story of the Tudor kings and queens. This is about life at court, and focuses on the people who made a great dynasty, and then nearly tore it down. These are the fixers, makers and detonators of the Tudor Court - a volatile place where your next move could be your last.
