The stories behind the stories, and the powers behind the throne... BBC Two's Life and Death in the Tudor Court season begins on Thursday 23rd May. ﻿Tudor Britain was one of the most extraordinarily compelling periods in history, dominated by giant personalities - but this season isn’t a definitive story of the Tudor kings and queens. This is about life at court, and focuses on the people who made a great dynasty, and then nearly tore it down. These are the fixers, makers and detonators of the Tudor Court - a volatile place where your next move could be your last.