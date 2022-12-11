Not Available

Ren Qingquan is a well-known calligrapher and painter in Hong Kong. He opened a shop in Sheung Wan that specializes in the four treasures of the study and also sells famous paintings and calligraphy, "Duo Bao Xuan." In order to promote Chinese culture, classes are also held to teach calligraphy and traditional Chinese painting. Qingquan's wife died early and has lived with his uncle Gao Dawei and daughter Zhihua for many years. Chihuahua finished his fine arts course in Beijing and returned to Hong Kong. This loving father looked particularly tight and devoted himself to taking care of everything for his daughter.For her daughter to go home, Qingquan was happy for most of the day. He said: "I have to do something for my daughter, otherwise my heart will always be brooding..." This father-daughter relationship seems to have something unknown...