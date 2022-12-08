Not Available

Youthful, talented, and handsome IT Software Manager Fong Chi-Chung (Kevin Cheng) by chance becomes acquainted with the talented, intelligent, and elegant writer and illustrator for children’s books, Yam Tsi-Wah (Gigi Lai). He later learns that Tsi-Wah is the beloved daughter of his own calligraphy and painting teacher, Yam Ching-Chuen (Paul Chun). Furthermore, Chi-Chung discovers that this pair of father and daughter is very distant; it’s as if they’re restraining themselves, afraid of overstepping barriers. Chi-Chung continues to receive gains and losses in fame and fortune. With love as well, he encounters frustration and defeat. Something that’s against anyone’s wishes happens to Ching-Chuen, which causes the relationship among Chi-Chung, Tsi-Wah, and Ching-Chuen to make a new progression… Will the ice-bound feelings between a father and daughter be able to make a breakthrough? Will Chi-Chung’s true feelings for Tsi-Wah be enough to move her? Obtaining enlightenment from the Chinese culture unites people, making it possible to experience a truly “artful” enjoyable life…