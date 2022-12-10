Life as a Girl

Not Available

Miki Ogawa (Jun Shison) yearned to live the life of a lovely girl and moved to the city from the countryside because of this. She holds a job at a fashion mail order company. Miki Ogawa also has a secret. She is transgender. Although, she has a pretty woman's appearance, her gender is male. One day, Tadaomi Goto (Keita Machida) appears in front of Miki Ogawa. They graduated from the same school. Tadaomi Goto is flustered by Miki's different appearance, but they happen to live together.