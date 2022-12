Not Available

"Life As We Know It" is a show about high school life in Seattle, shown through the eyes of three teenage boys. Dino is the jock with secret sensitivity; Jonathan is an artist who sees life through a camera lens; and Ben is the A-student who will still never make his parents happy. The three are fast friends, and always talk about their favorite subject: girls. The series was based on British author Melvin Burgess' controversial novel "Doing It".