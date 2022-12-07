Not Available

Life Class: Today's Nude

    For centuries, artists have taken inspiration from the naked body. From Leonardo da Vinci to Lucian Freud, life drawing has always been a way to understand the human form and ourselves. This week-long series gives viewers an opportunity to learn to draw through five half-hour nude life drawing classes, one a day, with access to a renowned artist tutor in each. The audience is invited to pick up a pencil and use the class to develop their skill or interest in drawing at any level.

