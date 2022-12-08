Not Available

Life Force is a celebration of the power of evolution; an exploration of the forces that shape life in all its unexpected glory. This breath-taking series is a groundbreaking cross-genre fusion of blue-chip natural history and cutting edge science documentary. Viewers are transported to six strange worlds within worlds where it seems as if nature has thrown the rule book out the window. In this six-part series we visit New Zealand, Australia, the Cerrado grassland in Brazil, Africa's Rift Valley, Madagascar and Japan.