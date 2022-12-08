Life in the Frozen Wilderness

Not Available

Three Programmes following the survival of the Polar Bear, Penguin and other inhabitants of these sub-zero lands. The Arctic and Antarctic regions comprise the most severe environments anywhere on Earth. Yet both regions are filled with animals, from microscopic sea life to the largest of the whales who visit the regions seasonally. Migrating birds and mammals make their way northward every spring to feast on the bounty of the brief Arctic summer. Penguins, sea mammals, albatrosses and other pelagic birds make their way to Antarctica for summertime feeding and breeding and birthing. These lives of these animals are fascinating as we see how well-adapted they are for life in these extreme environments.