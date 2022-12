Not Available

Wu Xiao Qiao (Yun Xiang) and Chen Feng (Li Ping Chen) have been neighbors since young, coincidentally, both works in the same hamper company. Once the best of friends, they fell out over a man 20 years ago. Ever since, their friendship turned sour and they are now bitter enemies. Never at peace with each other, they are constantly fighting at home and at work, often implicating people around them, and causing many hilarious situations.