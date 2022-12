Not Available

The serious Ito and the child-like Nishi meet by chance during a single player game of "White Line Game" on the way home from school. Falling in-love, Ito gets frustrated over the fact that they only get to rendezvous on the white line and suddenly kisses Nishi. From high school, college and then to adulthood, a deeply moving work depicting the lives of two men who are madly in love with unchanging feelings within changing realities.