Mentir para vivir is a Mexican telenovela produced by Rosy Ocampo for Televisa. The telenovela is written by Maria Zarattini, who last wrote La Fuerza del Destino. Mayrín Villanueva and David Zepeda star as the protagonists, while Altair Jarabo, Leticia Perdigón and Diego Olivera star as the antagonists.