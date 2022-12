Not Available

Life OK Now Awards (LONA) is India’s first 100 per cent public voted, instant awards celebrating excellence in the field of film, music and television. LONA will be held every month and is for us the generation who believe in instant gratification! Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been roped in as the face of the first edition of the awards. Its 100 per cent public voting. So get ready to vote for your favourite artistes from the field of music, films and television.