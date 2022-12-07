Life on Mars (US)

The series tells the story of New York City police detective Sam Tyler (played by Jason O'Mara), who, after being struck by a car in 2008, regains consciousness in 1973. Fringing between multiple genres, including thriller, science fiction and police procedural, the series remained ambiguous regarding its central plot, with the character himself unsure about his situation. The series also starred Harvey Keitel, Jonathan Murphy, Michael Imperioli, and Gretchen Mol.
|Jason O'Mara
|Det. Sam Tyler
|Harvey Keitel
|Lt. Gene Hunt
|Gretchen Mol
|Policewoman Annie Norris
|Michael Imperioli
|Det. Ray Carling
|Jonathan Murphy
|Det. Chris Skelton
|Greg D'Agostino
|Detective
View Full Cast >