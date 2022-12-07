Not Available

Life on Mars (US)

  Action
  Adventure
  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kudos

The series tells the story of New York City police detective Sam Tyler (played by Jason O'Mara), who, after being struck by a car in 2008, regains consciousness in 1973. Fringing between multiple genres, including thriller, science fiction and police procedural, the series remained ambiguous regarding its central plot, with the character himself unsure about his situation. The series also starred Harvey Keitel, Jonathan Murphy, Michael Imperioli, and Gretchen Mol.

Cast

Jason O'MaraDet. Sam Tyler
Harvey KeitelLt. Gene Hunt
Gretchen MolPolicewoman Annie Norris
Michael ImperioliDet. Ray Carling
Jonathan MurphyDet. Chris Skelton
Greg D'AgostinoDetective

