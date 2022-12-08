Not Available

Life On The Douro is a six part documentary series that explores the Portuguese region's rich 300 years of history and its role as the birthplace and primary source of Port wine. Life On The Douro comes as close as a series can to transmitting the magnetic wonder and history of a region. From the early Renaisance, through the Napolianic wars and on to the dawn of the European Union, the Douro Valley has shaped and been affected by the tides of continental history. Life On The Douro chronicles it all, with style, wit and intelligence.