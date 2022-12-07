Not Available

LIFE ON TOP is an erotic television series exploring the sex-filled adventures of four young women striving to make it in Manhattan: Sophie, an ambitious but naïve business school graduate who just broke up with her college boyfriend and has moved to New York to start a new life as a businesswoman; Sophie's older sister Bella, a very successful and much-in-demand erotic model with plenty of scandalous secrets to reveal; Sophie's best friend Maya, who can't seem to hold a job (or a man) for very long without getting bored; and Bella's best friend Cassia, an underappreciated chef who longs to make her own mark in the culinary world.