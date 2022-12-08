Not Available

There is an unexplored planet in the solar system. A strange world of bizarre creatures locked in a fight for survival. This unknown world is the human body. Inside and out, it’s teeming with a trillion cells that all come together to make humans who they are. These cells determine a person’s health, life expectancy and even behaviour. Each person is born 100% human, but will die 90% microbial. Between these bookends of a person’s life is a vista of an unexplored world. In a two-part documentary series, packed with a roller coaster of emotions, drama, awe, surprise and cutting edge imagery, Life On Us reveals the wildlife that inhabit human beings from cradle to grave, delivering a high impact viewing experience, that challenges the very notion of humanity.