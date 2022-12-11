Life Plan A and B

Not Available

Ru Wei and You Yan have a simple relationship. But in every simple relationship, there are many difficulties. They are not rich, but they try very hard to enjoy life. They are very serious about their relationship and try their best to achieve something in life - hoping one day they can become who they want to become. One day, Ru Wei has a 'lucky chance' in life. Her company wants to send her to Shanghai, with a promotion and higher pay. These two who are deeply in love cannot bear to have a long-distance relationship. With all the uncertainties in their future, can they still stand by each other?