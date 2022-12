Not Available

A satirical, sometimes dark look at Australian life as seen through the omnipresent lens of the Television Lifestyle Show. The series' lifestyle experts include Sigourney, a home economics guru who always wears a fresh frock and is a firm believer in the doctrine of "pleasing your man"; Todd, a DIY whiz; Rudi, a sleek gynaecologist who believes he occupies a position just slightly below God; and outdoors person Penne.