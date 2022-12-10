Life Under My Skin

Not Available

A group of wounded souls met at a tattoo shop. They have never met each other but a terrible fire connects them all. What is the truth buried deep in their hearts? Mysterious tattoo artist Lin Yuan and psychotherapist Qin Chuan inadvertently become involved in the suicide case of the wife of a financial tycoon. Lin Yuan's tattoo shop has became a haven for customers to etch their stories. The locked up memories from 5 years ago disrupts the lives of a number of people - some have paid with their lives, some have changed their dreams while some have lost their family.