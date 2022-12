Not Available

Life's a Zoo is a Canadian stop motion sitcom created by Adam Shaheen and Andrew Horne II. It is directed by Alexander Gorelick. A co-production of Cuppa Coffee Studios and Teletoon, "Life's a Zoo.tv" was named Best Animated Program or Series at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards. It premiered on September 1, 2008 on Teletoon's late night programming block, "Teletoon At Night". It premiered on Smosh's Cartoon YouTube channel, Shut Up! Cartoons on June 23, 2013.