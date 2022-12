Not Available

The story of five young people in their late 20s who try to overcome their great failures in life. Haruto Takaiwa, Shunta Asabuki and Junpei Minowa are members of unpopular comedy trio Macbeth. They always gather at a family restaurant where Rihoko Nakahama works as a waitress. Tsumugi Nakahama is Rihoko Nakahama’s younger sister.