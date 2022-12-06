Not Available

Welcome to the Life's Work guide at TV Tome. Having it all sometimes brings a person more than they've bargained for. Lisa Hunter (Lisa Ann Walter) finds this to be true in "Life's Work," the half-hour comedy chronicling her hectic life as a wife, mother, and Assistant State's Attorney. Following graduation from law school at Baltimore City College, Lisa Hunter is jazzed up about her new job as Assistant State's Attorney. She has wanted to practice law for a very long time (her parents told her since she loved to argue, she should be a lawyer -- Lisa didn't take that as a compliment). But, as usually is the case, life got in the way and temporarily sidelined her ambitions. She married Kevin (Michael O'Keefe), a basketball coach, and eventually had two children -- Tess (Alexa Vega), who is now 7 years old, and Griffin (Cameron and Luca Weibel), their toddler son to whom Lisa gave birth during law school. Her office co-workers include DeeDee Lucas (Moll