Light As A Feather

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

AwesomenessTV

Light as a Feather follows five teen girls as they deal with the supernatural fallout stemming from an innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board.” When the girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, the survivors must figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

Cast

Liana LiberatoMcKenna Brady / Jennie Brady
Haley RammViolet Simmons
Brianne TjuAlex Portnoy
Dylan SprayberryHenry Richmond
Jordan RodriguesTrey Emory
Brent RiveraIsaac Salcedo

Images

