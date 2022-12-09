Light as a Feather follows five teen girls as they deal with the supernatural fallout stemming from an innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board.” When the girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, the survivors must figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
|Liana Liberato
|McKenna Brady / Jennie Brady
|Haley Ramm
|Violet Simmons
|Brianne Tju
|Alex Portnoy
|Dylan Sprayberry
|Henry Richmond
|Jordan Rodrigues
|Trey Emory
|Brent Rivera
|Isaac Salcedo
