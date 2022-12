Not Available

A high-teen romance about Woo Tae Kyung, who joined the Saebit Boys High School Council to make friends, meeting his first love there. Woo Tae Kyung, who is blunt and straightforward, is entangled with Noh Shin Woo, who is cold outside but warm inside, Shin Da Won, the most popular student president of the school, and Nam Gung Shion, the mood maker, and depicts friendship and love.