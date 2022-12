Not Available

Lights and Shadows is a 2012 South Korean retro-drama series, starring Ahn Jae-wook, Nam Sang-mi, Lee Pil-mo and Son Dam-bi. It aired on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation from November 28, 2011 to July 3, 2012 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 21:55 for 64 episodes. The series was originally planned for 50 episodes, but it was extended to 64 due to high ratings.