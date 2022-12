Not Available

In Lights, Camera, Action, Wiggles!, The Wiggles have made television for children in their own unique way - full of fun, music and entertainment - transmitted from their very own Network Wiggles. Kids will tune in to Network Wiggles for all the latest Wiggly News, Wiggly Sport and Wiggly Weather updates and there is lots of singing and dancing with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.