Like a Flowing River

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In a period of economic reform, three men will push the boundaries to reach success. Song Yun Hui is a highly intelligent man who becomes a technician and builds a great foundation for his career. Despite his success, he finds himself struggling to advance in rank due to discrimination against his poor background. Like his brother-in-law Song Yun Hui, Lei Dong Bao is also from a poor background. However, despite being a poor, rural boy, with a lack of education, he becomes a well loved leader that others look up to. A third man, Yang Xun is on the road to becoming a self-made entrepreneur and thrives on finding business opportunities. During the hardships of China's economic reform, can these three men find success?

Cast

Nick WangSong Yun Hui
Yang ShuoLei Dong Bao
Dong ZijianYang Xun
Tong YaoSong Yun Ping
Yang Li-XinSecretary Shui
Zhao DaXun Jian Xiang

