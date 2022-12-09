Like a Flowing River

In a period of economic reform, three men will push the boundaries to reach success. Song Yun Hui is a highly intelligent man who becomes a technician and builds a great foundation for his career. Despite his success, he finds himself struggling to advance in rank due to discrimination against his poor background. Like his brother-in-law Song Yun Hui, Lei Dong Bao is also from a poor background. However, despite being a poor, rural boy, with a lack of education, he becomes a well loved leader that others look up to. A third man, Yang Xun is on the road to becoming a self-made entrepreneur and thrives on finding business opportunities. During the hardships of China's economic reform, can these three men find success?
|Nick Wang
|Song Yun Hui
|Yang Shuo
|Lei Dong Bao
|Dong Zijian
|Yang Xun
|Tong Yao
|Song Yun Ping
|Yang Li-Xin
|Secretary Shui
|Zhao Da
|Xun Jian Xiang
