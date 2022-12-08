Like Land and Sky

Not Available

Suk Ji Soo is a kindhearted and thoughtful woman caring about the harmony of her family. Jeong Mu Young struggles through many troubles and forgivness within his family. He doesn't really like his father because he was born due to his father's affair with another woman. Ji Soo and Mu Young's family in this drama are complete opposites...her family is happy while his family is not. Eun Ha is a girl with a cheerful personality and perfect skin with no wrinkles. She thinks importantly of people's relationships and puts much effort into everything she does to make her family happy. The drama will be focusing on different family problems faced in modern day society.