Liquidation is a highly popular Russian television series, which parallels the famous The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed with notable ethical shift. In the "Meeting Place", chief of criminal investigations Gleb Zheglov had a modus operandi "Thief must go to prison, no matter how I put him there". In Liquidation, chief of criminal investigations David Gotsman's motto has changed to "Thief must go to prison, but lawfully so". The stars of the film include famous Russian actors such as Vladimir Mashkov and Konstantin Lavronenko. Sergei Makovetsky had to replace Andrey Krasko, who died of heart attack during the filming.